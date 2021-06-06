Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Prince Harry & Meghan’s Baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana is Here!

Movies & TV Scoop

Weruche Opia, Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu Looked Stunning at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

Scoop Sweet Spot

See How Beyoncé & JAY-Z Stepped Out for Their NBA Date Night 

Movies & TV Scoop

Rakie Ayola wins Best Supporting Actress at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards | See Winners List

Nollywood Scoop

Sophie Alakija, Kris Asimonye, Denrele Edun Spotted at the Premiere of “My Village People”

Scoop Sweet Spot

Meet the New Akinruiyiwa & Yéyé Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom — Olumide & Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Music Scoop

Three Gifts From M.I Today: New Music (All My Life Feat. Oxlade) + Video & Dapper Photos | Check them Out!

Music Nollywood Scoop

Check Out the List of Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Welcomed Kids This Year

Scoop

Rihanna is the Cover Star on Vogue Italia's 'Do It Yourself' Issue

Scoop

Prince Harry & Meghan’s Baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana is Here!

Published

21 hours ago

 on


The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan have announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple announced the delivery on their website on Sunday, saying she was born on Friday, June 4, 2021.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement said.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

“This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” it concluded.

Here’s a message of thanks from the couple: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Ify

    June 6, 2021 at 8:53 pm

    Congratulations to Harry and Meghan
    Welcome to the world Lily Diana aka lady Montecito 🌸🌸🌸♥️♥️♥️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie “Dangal”

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (2)
BellaNaija - Federal Government is delivering on its Electoral Promises - Lai Mohammed

The Irony of the Federal Government Suspending Twitter in a Democracy

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (1)

DonateNG is Eradicating Sickle Cell Disorder With the “1k4Sickle” Campaign
Advertisement
css.php