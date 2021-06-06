Dadaboy Ehiz & Chyna Bee Have Welcomed Their First Child Together!

Congratulations are in order for presenter Okoeguale Ehizojie popularly known as Dadaboy Ehiz and hairstylist Chyna Bee as they welcome their first child together.

The proud father who is also celebrating his birthday made the reveal on Instagram with a super cute photo of himself and his baby wrapped up in his hair, saying, “The Greatest Birthday Gift Ever #EJMagic.”

Chyna Bee also shared photos from her maternity shoot looking oh-so-yummy. “Sometimes in the wind of change, WE find true direction 🤍,” she wrote.

“Not a waddle, just a pregnancy swag,” Chyna captioned another set of photos revealing her adorable baby bump.

Check on them!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo Credit: @dadaboyehiz, @who_is_chynabee