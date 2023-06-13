DBN Gogo joins Dadaboy Ehiz on the Latest Episode of “Dadaboy Show” | Watch

In this episode of his “Dadaboy Show” in South Africa, Dadaboy Ehiz welcomes South African DJ and Amapiano DBN Gogo.

DBN Gogo shares insight into what the music scene in South Africa is like, with the underrepresentation of women in the scene being her motivation for getting into the music industry, DJing for the sole purpose of creating music as a symbol of growth and also an avenue to serve as another stream of income and lots more.

Watch: