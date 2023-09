Dadaboy Ehiz is joined by wave-making Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter Odumodublvck on the latest episode of “The Dadaboy Show.”

In this episode, Odumodublvck talks about his journey so far: school life, transition into music, the Skepta co-sign, his cultural impact, and he even addresses some controversies.

The rapper also gives exclusive details about his forthcoming EP, “Eziokwu.”

Watch: