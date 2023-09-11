Caramel takes Taymesan through Her Journey as a Content Creator on “Tea With Tay”

On the third episode of “the new season of “Tea With Tay”, Taymesan is joined by comedian, content creator, influencer, Youtuber, and podcaster Ogechi Ukonu, popularly known as Caramel.

Caramel talks about her childhood days, her rise to fame, her era of bonnet-clad rants on Game of Thrones, and the cosign from Wizkid, who shared her reaction video to his song “Joro” on his Instagram feed.

She also talks about recent controversies and the successes she’s experienced in spite of them, her experience dealing with depression, the emotions that triggered her publicised breakdown while battling allegations of being a victim of domestic violence, friendships, and the need to have a support system as well as faith in God.

Watch: