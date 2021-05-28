Here’s the Official Trailer for “My Village People”

The official trailer for Bovi Ugboma‘s forthcoming film “My Village People” is finally here.

“My Village People” is a dark comedy that tells relatable African folklore. It follows the tale of a prince, who finds himself in a bizarre love triangle with the marine world and a coven of witches as a result of his reckless lifestyle.

The film is executive produced by Moses Babatope of FilmOne Entertainment, Idris Olorunnimbe of The Temple Company, and Bovi Ugboma, who also acts in the lead role. Niyi Akinmolayan directed the film, which was written by Bovi Ugboma and produced by Matilda Sola, Winnie Okpapi, and Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels.

Nkem Owoh, Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija, Theresa Edem, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Rachel Oniga, Charles Inojie, Venita Akpofure, Zubby Michael, Amaechi Muonagor, Mimi Onalaja, Akah Nnani, Oge Amuta, and Oyibo Rebel are also in the film.

Watch the trailer below: