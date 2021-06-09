Connect with us

Uche Ogbodo & Bobby Maris’ Bunny is Here!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood star Uche Ogbodo and her partner Bobby Maris have welcomed their bunny!

Uche made the announcement on Wednesday, in a post that confirmed her delivery date to be the 8th of June 2021. The actress wrote:

My Bunny is finally here 😆😆😆.

I am So excited. It’s been an excellently fulfilling Journey, Mother & Child are Perfectly Fine . Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers 🙏.

Bobby also shared a post on Instagram that read, “What a feeling! Being a father is one of the greatest feelings I’ve had.❤❤❤ Welcome my love, welcome my princess.”

He then thanked Uche “for birthing me an angel” after she commented on the post.

Uche’s colleague and close friend Anita Joseph Olagunju posted screenshots of a video call she had with Uche who was still at the hospital. “Congratulations to us 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌💃💃💃💃to the strongest chick I know @ucheogbodo and @bobbymaris Our Bunny is here,” she wrote.

Anita whose wedding anniversary falls on the same date further wrote, “8th of June you see why I said will always be special… When I found out Bunny was gona come 8th of June my heart skipped for Joy yeee 💋💋💋💋💃💃💃”

Photo Credit: @ucheogbodo

