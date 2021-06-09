Tonto Dikeh is Shinning Through in these Gorgeous Birthday Looks😍

It’s Tonto Dikeh‘s birthday and the Nollywood star is shining through in these uber-gorgeous outfits. She shared pretty photos and we can’t get enough.

“I have always told God to use my life as a signboard for the next generation. I see God doing just that. God took a mess and made a message out of me. 😥😥😥😥😥😥God of too much. Chapter 36💃,” Tonto captioned the photos.

“On this day, an extraordinary human was born for great things and greatness she became,” the amazing actress wrote as she flooded our timelines with more stunning photos in this all-white ensemble.

Check out her birthday cakes!

