Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Tonto Dikeh is Shinning Through in these Gorgeous Birthday Looks😍

Nollywood Sweet Spot

Uche Ogbodo & Bobby Maris' Bunny is Here!

Nollywood Scoop

Sophie Alakija, Kris Asimonye, Denrele Edun Spotted at the Premiere of “My Village People”

News Nollywood Promotions

Nollywood Yoruba Heavyweights get Trophy Waa Gbayi Experience

Music Nollywood Scoop

Check Out the List of Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Welcomed Kids This Year

Movies & TV Nollywood

Kemi Adetiba's Forthcoming Project "Den Of Snakes" will be Here This Christmas

Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae Kazim, Chidi Mokeme star in gritty war tale - "Pillars of Africa"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Charles Okpaleke is Developing a Storyline Based on 1993 Nigerian Airways Jet Hijack

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#WorldNoTobaccoDay 2021: These Nollywood Stars Are Taking a Stand Against Tobacco Product Promotion in Nigerian Films

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's the Official Trailer for “My Village People”

Nollywood

Tonto Dikeh is Shinning Through in these Gorgeous Birthday Looks😍

Published

10 hours ago

 on

It’s Tonto Dikeh‘s birthday and the Nollywood star is shining through in these uber-gorgeous outfits. She shared pretty photos and we can’t get enough.

“I have always told God to use my life as a signboard for the next generation. I see God doing just that. God took a mess and made a message out of me. 😥😥😥😥😥😥God of too much. Chapter 36💃,” Tonto captioned the photos.

“On this day, an extraordinary human was born for great things and greatness she became,”  the amazing actress wrote as she flooded our timelines with more stunning photos in this all-white ensemble.

Check out her birthday cakes!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Ivie Omoregie: The Personal Items Importation Penalty

Mfonobong Inyang: Simple Safety Strategies Schools Need to Adopt

Jessica Ireju: Life Lessons I have Learned in my Twenties So Far

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie “Dangal”

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (2)
Advertisement
css.php