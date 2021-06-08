WorldBestFriendsDay: 10 Celebrity Best Friends You’ll Love to See

Most times, it is assumed that celebrities only show love to each other onscreen, and everyone in the entertainment industry is in constant competition or is always out to get the next person.

But when you take a closer look, many of our faves have a genuine love for each other, so much that they can’t keep calm about it. Some of them have become more than colleagues and are now best friends, while some, unrelated siblings.

Well, it is World Best Friends Day and we’re here to give you a quick rundown of ten celebrity friendships you need to know… if you already didn’t.

These friends show up for, show off with and show love to each other at every given opportunity and we love to see it.

Here you go!

Uche Jumbo, Ufuoma McDermott, Omoni Oboli and Chioma Akpotha

The ‘Fantastic Squad’, as they’ve been nicknamed. These ladies make friendship look seamless, especially with the many trips they take together so they can taunt us with cutesy photos.

IK Ogbonna, Yomi Casual and Alexx Ekubo

As IK captioned this photo, “surround yourself with people whose vibes match yours”. The ‘Chop Life Gang’ stay trolling themselves but never fail to show off their very contagious vibe.

Bolanle Olukanni and Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu

While Zainab is a fantastic actress, Bolanle kills it with hosting and presenting. But they share one thing in common — their hair saloon.

Asides from being best friends, these two are business partners who definitely know how to have the most fun on a girls trip.

Funke Akindele-Bello and Eniola Badmus

E for energy! Funke and Eniola go way back and have featured in several movies together, including Funke’s recently released “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

You’ll find Adesua and Linda showering themselves with sweet words that show just how much they appreciate and are supportive of each other.

Banky W, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Tunde Demuren

“Pray together, get paid together, stay together,” is what Banky, Ebuka and Tunde know how to do best. We’ll add slay together in case Banky forgot😁

Omawumi and Waje

They’ve done music together, now they’re making movies together. Omawumi and Waje just know how to do this friendship thing effortlessly. If you need a good laugh, both of them on your screen will suffice.

Jimmy Odukoya and Deyemi Okanlawon

Have you seen Jimmy and Deyemi style each other? A complete mess 🤣 but we love them nonetheless.

Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze

If you watched these veteran stars a lot, then you already know the chemistry they share. Guess what, it doesn’t end on-screen.

Sophie Alakija and Efe Irele

Talk about giving us hot hot🔥

Sophie and Efe sure know how to serve BFF goals both on-screen and off-screen, and we’re always here for it.

Now tell us, which of them are your faves?