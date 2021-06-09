We Love Toyin Lawani & Segun’s Pre-wedding Video + Peek into Her Bridal Shower

Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has finally shared the official pre-wedding video you have been waiting for!

Toyin first flooded our timelines with drop-dead-gorgeous pre-wedding photos of herself and her fiancé, Segun Wealth, a.k.a Deeeunknown in April.

Now we get to see the adorable video, scripted by the self-acclaimed ‘fashion goddess’ and shot by Akin Alabi Films. The Whalez produced track used in the video was specially sang for Toyin by her “amazing hubby”. How cute😊

Watch the video:

Giving us a sneak peek into her bridal shower attended by Toyin Abraham, the fashion designer previously shared a short video from the intimate celebration saying, “Had an amazing night thanks to all my Amazing gees, God bless you all 👏👏👏”

Photo Credit: @tiannahsplacempire