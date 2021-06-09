Connect with us

We Love Toyin Lawani & Segun's Pre-wedding Video + Peek into Her Bridal Shower

Tonto Dikeh is Shinning Through in these Gorgeous Birthday Looks😍

#WorldBestFriendsDay: 10 Celebrity Best Friends You'll Love to See

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on Accelerate TV's "The Cover" June Issue

Here’s a Message From Paul From "Blue Therapy”

Tems has been Nominated for BET "Best New International Act" Viewer’s Choice Awards 2021

Registration for the Durban FilmMart 2021 - Disrupt! The Shape of Stories to Come - is Now Open

Weruche Opia, Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu Looked Stunning at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

See How Beyoncé & JAY-Z Stepped Out for Their NBA Date Night 

Rakie Ayola wins Best Supporting Actress at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards | See Winners List

We Love Toyin Lawani & Segun’s Pre-wedding Video + Peek into Her Bridal Shower

Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has finally shared the official pre-wedding video you have been waiting for!

Toyin first flooded our timelines with drop-dead-gorgeous pre-wedding photos of herself and her fiancé, Segun Wealth, a.k.a Deeeunknown in April.

Now we get to see the adorable video, scripted by the self-acclaimed ‘fashion goddess’ and shot by Akin Alabi Films. The Whalez produced track used in the video was specially sang for Toyin by her “amazing hubby”. How cute😊

Watch the video:

Giving us a sneak peek into her bridal shower attended by Toyin Abraham, the fashion designer previously shared a short video from the intimate celebration saying, “Had an amazing night thanks to all my Amazing gees, God bless you all 👏👏👏”

Photo Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

