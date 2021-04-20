Connect with us

#TheArtistAndHisMuse2021: Toyin Lawani & Her Fiancé Segun are Counting Down to Forever ❤️

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Fashion designer and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, popularly known by her business name, Tiannah is serving looks with these pre-wedding photos that have us in our feelings.

Yes! She’s getting married and she’s flooding our timelines with drop-dead-gorgeous photos of herself and her fiancee, Segun Wealth, a.k.a Deeeunknown.

Toyin first shared a photo on Instagram and asked her fans to help her choose the perfect hashtag for their wedding which is expected to happen this year. In her words, “#THEARTISTANDHISMUSE2021 OR #TOYINSEGUN2021 WHICH IS YOUR FAVORITE FOR US?”

Toyin later settled for #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021, according to how her followers voted.

#THEARTISTANDHISMUSE2021 IS What WE ARE SETTLING FOR , THANKS TO YOU GUYS 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
I want to actually carry all my amazing fans along , the past few days , i came to realize their are Fans and their are Real fans who actually mean well and are not always negative, To everyone who showed me /us love and stood by me , yall will surely be invited 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

“Say hi to my Amazing husband @segun_wealth 👑👑,” Toyin captioned another photo that finally revealed the face of her fiancee which they both kept private all along. She also announced black as the colour of the day for their wedding.

Hes still musically @deeeunknown too ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
#THEARTISTANDHISMUSE2021 IS GOING TO BE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
COLOR OF THE DAY – BLACK ✌️
150 BRIDESMAIDS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
2 Grooms men 🤣🤣🤣🤣
E CHOKE ⭐️

Congratulations Toyin & Segun! Sending BN love and light your way❤

Photo Credit: @tiannahsplacempire@mofebamuyiwa

