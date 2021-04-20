Tear Rubber Part 2! Check out JJC Skillz’s Latest Acquisition

JJC Skillz has acquired a Toyota Prado SUV. This comes just a few days after his wife and Nollywood star Funke Akindele-Bello purchased a Lexus SUV.

On Tuesday, he shared a video of his new acquisition on his Instagram page, with the caption:

To God be the glory 🙏🏽 Tear rubber part 2 🚗 Thank you to our family and friends. My wife @funkejenifaakindele @sceneonetv Subscribers / @amen_estate_lagos @omoghettothesaga Everyone that has and will support the Bello family. I pray God answer all your silent prayers. 🥰 Amen

Funke also took to her Instagram page to share the good news, while thanking her fans and friends for their constant support.