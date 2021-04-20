Movies & TV
Tear Rubber Part 2! Check out JJC Skillz’s Latest Acquisition
JJC Skillz has acquired a Toyota Prado SUV. This comes just a few days after his wife and Nollywood star Funke Akindele-Bello purchased a Lexus SUV.
On Tuesday, he shared a video of his new acquisition on his Instagram page, with the caption:
To God be the glory 🙏🏽 Tear rubber part 2 🚗 Thank you to our family and friends. My wife @funkejenifaakindele @sceneonetv Subscribers / @amen_estate_lagos @omoghettothesaga Everyone that has and will support the Bello family. I pray God answer all your silent prayers. 🥰 Amen
Funke also took to her Instagram page to share the good news, while thanking her fans and friends for their constant support.
Last last na all of us go chop breakfast!! 💃💃Thank God for crowning our efforts with success. You work so hard dear @jjcskillz.
We waited patiently for a lot of things. We were working hard and remained hopeful that better days will come. So all glory to God for today and many Good days to come. A big thank you to all our fans and well wishers @amen_estate_lagos
To all my fans, friends and family, keep working hard and no look another man own to gauge your own o! Everyman has his time. May we live longer to reap the fruits of our Labour. Congrats Baba ibeji.