Scoop
Queen Zaynab-Otiti Obanor is as Graceful as Ever!
Her Highness Queen Zaynab Otiti Obarnor made a grand entry after her short break from social media.
The dashing Queen dropped a series of classy, elegant, and glamorous photos to celebrate her birthday, which was on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Sharing the photos on her official Instagram page, she wrote:
Birthdays are moments of reflection, as we celebrate another year, another time. We also remember those who lost their lives during these difficult period of a pandemic, a global challenge that we have all had to deal with. And so we continue to pray for grace while living in the space of gratitude – HH Zaynab
Happy Birthday to the Queen!
Photo Credit: hhzaynab