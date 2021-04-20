Queen Zaynab-Otiti Obanor is as Graceful as Ever!

Her Highness Queen Zaynab Otiti Obarnor made a grand entry after her short break from social media.

The dashing Queen dropped a series of classy, elegant, and glamorous photos to celebrate her birthday, which was on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Sharing the photos on her official Instagram page, she wrote:

Birthdays are moments of reflection, as we celebrate another year, another time. We also remember those who lost their lives during these difficult period of a pandemic, a global challenge that we have all had to deal with. And so we continue to pray for grace while living in the space of gratitude – HH Zaynab

Happy Birthday to the Queen!

Check on it:

Photo Credit: hhzaynab