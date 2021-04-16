Funke Akindele-Bello Has A New Ride 🎉

A new whip, Lexus SUV has been added to Funke Akindele-Bello‘s garage.

The actress and producer shared a photo of her new addition on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you #jenifans @jjcskillz. PS: LIRS!! I beg na gift o😂😂😂😂 #hardworkpays #patienceiskey #nolookotherpersontime #everymanhashistime #yourtimewillcome #oluwaseun.”

Her husband and rapper JJC Skillz also took to his Instagram page to share a video of the SUV. “Congratulations @funkejenifaakindele Hard work pays my darling. Congratulations on your new ride. Thank you to all the jenifan, and every single supporter. 🙌🏾 God bless and uplift you,” he captioned the video.

Congratulations Funke!