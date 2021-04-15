Connect with us

Friends & Family Toast to Amaju Pinnick’s Career as He Moves on to FIFA Council Position

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following the appointment of Amaju Melvin Pinnick as a representative of Africa on the FIFA Executive council, friends, colleagues and partners celebrated him at a star-studded event.

He is the third Nigerian elected to the esteemed council, after Oyo Orok Oyo (1980-1988) and Amos Adamu (2006-2010). He was re-elected as NFF president in 2018, and he is currently completing his second term after his first victory in 2014.

Pinnick previously served as CAF vice-president in Ahmad Ahmad‘s administration from September 2018 to July 2019, before being relieved of his position and succeeded by Constant Omari.

Pinnick began his football administration career as chairman of the Delta State State Sports Commission in 2010, before being appointed chairman of the Delta State Football Association a year later.

See photos from the event below:

