Coronavirus: The NFF is Postponing all Football Activities until April 15

Nigeria is the latest country to suspend all football competitions and activities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All professional football activities in Nigeria have been postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the decision following an executive order from its president Amaju Pinnick on Wednesday. It comes after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country reached eight, with five testing positive on Wednesday.

He also advised all members of the football family to observe the various safety precautions and conduct as advised by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, such as hand-washing, the use of sanitizers and social distancing.