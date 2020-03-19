Connect with us

News

Coronavirus: The NFF is Postponing all Football Activities until April 15

News

Lassa Fever Outbreak is Still a Major cause for Concern in Nigeria | Here's what’s Happening

News

Coronavirus: Canada has got its Citizens Covered, Fake News now a Crime in SA | Here's all that's Happening

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

Here's an Update on the Coronavirus in Nigeria

News

Federal Government reduces Fuel Price from ₦145 to ₦125

News

What We Know about the 5 New Coronavirus Cases in Nigeria

Features News

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

News

Coronavirus: Nigeria is Banning Entry into the Country from China, USA & UK

News

5 News Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria Bring the Total to 8

News

Coronavirus: The NFF is Postponing all Football Activities until April 15

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigeria is the latest country to suspend all football competitions and activities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All professional football activities in Nigeria have been postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the decision following an executive order from its president Amaju Pinnick on Wednesday. It comes after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country reached eight, with five testing positive on Wednesday.

He also advised all members of the football family to observe the various safety precautions and conduct as advised by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, such as hand-washing, the use of sanitizers and social distancing.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Is a Great Resource For Residents of Ikorodu Who Work on the Island

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Advertisement
css.php