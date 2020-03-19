News#BNQuoteoftheDay Published 2 hours ago on March 19, 2020By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Seth Godin.Each of us has a chance to be new tomorrow, if we care enough. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDaySeth Godin Up NextCoronavirus: The NFF is Postponing all Football Activities until April 15 Don't MissHere’s an Update on the Coronavirus in Nigeria BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay