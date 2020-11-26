When Stephanie Linus, RMD, Dakore Akande-Egbuson, Juliet Ibrahim graced the Launch of GAC’s GA4 & GS3 Cars | See Photos

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

 on

On Tuesday, November 19th, 2020, GAC Motor launched the GA4 and GS3 cars – her new range of automobiles designed exclusively for young and upwardly mobile Nigerians.

The virtual event themed: ‘Unity in Diversity’ was a one of a kind car launch featuring an unprecedented fusion of virtual coverage, live art, and theatre.

The highly-anticipated launch featured VIP guests including; The Lagos State Chief of Staff Tayo Akinmade Ayinde; Amaju Pinnick – President of the Nigerian Football Federation; Usen Udoh – Group Chief Human Resources Officer – Dangote Group; alongside stakeholders from major corporations and industries across Nigeria witnessing this historic event.

Celebrity guests; Stephanie Linus; Richard Mofe Damijo; Dakore Akande-Egbuson; Juliet Ibrahim, and Rita Dominic were also in attendance. The GAC Experience was hosted by Stephanie Coker Aderinokun and ace comedian Bovi.

One of the biggest surprises of the evening was the lucky winner of a brand new GA4 Car, 19-year old Paul Ndube Idafum from Badagry. Participants and attendees also won several other Lontor and Gree products.

 

 

 

