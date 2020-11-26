BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

MCRW2020 Restaurant Week

3 weeks, 32 restaurants, 3 courses, fixed menus! Get your MasterCards & Tummys ready people!

Date: Monday, November 9 – Monday, November 30, 2020.
RSVP@lostinlagos12

Come enjoy live music, spoken word, jazz night, game nights, and of course, sip & paint any day of the week at The Metaphor

Date: Wednesday, November 25 – Friday, November 27, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
VenueThe Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.
RSVP: 08187122351

The Future of Events Africa Summit

Have an awesome learning experience with Future of Events Africa Summit. You can still attend and save your seat for the remaining days of the summit

Date: Wednesday, November 25 – Friday, November 27, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
VenueThe Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Escape Room 33

Date: Thursday, November 26 – Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Time: 10 AM
Venue11, Goriola St. Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. Lagos.
RSVP: 8165555505/08185888840

Femi Kuti Positive Force

Date: Thursday, November 26 – Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: New Afrika Shrine, No 1 NERDC rd of Agidingbi Ikeja Lagos.
RSVP:

Jazz Night

Come settle-in for an intimate jazz night.

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.
RSVP: 09030002314 OR [email protected]

Alternate Sound Room

This one is especially for you, for just N10,000.

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Time: 7 PM
Venue15, Idejo Street off, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or call 09021106225

ELOY Conference: The Women Are Here – Empower Her

The ELOY Conference is back. This year’s edition has been tagged: The Women Are Here – Empower Her, and it will focus is on sustaining women empowerment by having women representation in all sectors.

Date: Friday, November 27, 2020.
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Zoom
RSVP: HERE

Come sit and enjoy a variety of live music and comedy with Shyne Band and a host of comedians.

Date: Friday, November 27, 2020.
Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.
RSVP: 09030002314 OR [email protected]

The benefit of Plant-Based Nutrition: A Conversation with Bunmi George of the Shredder Gang

Hey BNers. It’s time to talk about nutrition because health is wealth. Join Bunmi George of the Shredder Gang & Oby Ohakim as they will be discussing all things plant-based nutrition, its benefits, and how to ensure wholesome nourishment for the family.
Working parents would also have an opportunity to learn how to ensure their families are well nourished despite their busy schedules. Get all your questions ready, we are going to have a great time learning!

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Time: 10 AM
Venue: @bellanaijaonline IG Live

 

The Diversity Summit: We Can’t Breathe: Exploring power, privilege and the potential for real change

Don’t miss this! Join the largest conversation on diversity and inclusion on the continent – “The Diversity Summit”, a TV and Digital summit themed: ‘We can’t breathe: Exploring power, privilege and the potential for real change’. The Diversity Summit explores and interrogates issues that are top of mind for young people in terms of diversity, inclusion and equality ranging from identity to spirituality, capitalism to the environment, special needs to human rights. Be a part of the revolution!

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
RSVP: thediversitysummit.com

Nature Hangout

Highlights: Longest Canopy Walk in Africa, Climb the Treehouse, Chill at the family Garden, Make new friends, Games, Refreshment, bomb pictures and Unwind, for just 6K.

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Lekki Conservation Centre
RSVP: [email protected] 08024327858

Campout

Looking for that Serenity, then this Cozy Campout is for you. You can also surprise your loved one on a date night. It features, Return Boat Transfers, Movie Night on the Beach, BBQ Dinner, Food &Wine, Drinks, Sleepover in Tent, Surfing and lots more, just for a fee of N20k per single, and N35k per couple.

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Venue: Lagos Island Beach
RSVP: 08136502454

Game Night

Come unwind and relax with Kulture Games for a fun game night, eat and network with amazing people!

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Time: 4 PM
Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.
RSVP: 08162852653 or HERE

Daycation at La Campagne Tropicana

Enjoy an amazing Daycation at La Campagne Tropicana for just 15,000. The fee comes with an entrance fee, food, drinks, snack, games, swimming, beach, horse riding, Kayaking, boat rides and more. Don’t forget to bring your swimwears, your friends and your goofy self.

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
Venue: La Campagne Tropicana
RSVP: (WhatsApp) 08027277646, 07064963892 OR flymego_travelsandtours

Rave In Silence

Abuja set your plans in motion. 3 DJs, 9 Music Channels, 1 Headset and Rave in Silence. 3,000 NAIRA per Headset.

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.
RSVP: 09030002314 OR [email protected]

Sounds from the cave with The Cavemen

A night of pure vibes and live acoustics with The Cavemen providing you with soothing sounds and sultry aesthetics. You wouldn’t want to miss out.

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: 1161 Memorial Drive, by Musa Yardua Centre, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE

FIRE Festival

FIRE Festival is an 18-hour Beach Island experience powered by HOT FM Lagos. It features the following activities: Live Performances Music Games Swimming Pool Food Drinks Tourism with performances from Joeboy, DJ Neptune, DJ Anonymous, Evamic, Shanky Moore and more.

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Inagbe Beach Resort, Inagbe Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

ELOY Awards 2020

The ELOY Awards team has announced the release of the prestigious Exquisite Ladies of the Year Awards 2020 nominees list. The awards night is set to take place this weekend. ELOY Awards celebrates and recognizes women of excellence in different fields so as to inspire, motivate, support and educate other women to become the best versions of themselves. This also serves as a networking platform for women to grow and build their brands.

Date: Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Venue: Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Mariah-Khadija Lagos

Date: Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Venue: BICS Garden, Wole Olateju Lekki Phase 1.

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Ikoyi
RSVPHERE

