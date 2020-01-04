Connect with us

Nissi Ogulu Delivers First Live Showcase with Family & Friends

12:11 Restaurant launched in the city of PH & its ‘Winter Wonderland’ Christmas Party was all Shades of Fun

Martell is set to usher in the New Year with a ‘Big Bang’ at the Rendezvous With Martell 2020 Event

TECNO brought Pure Joy to the Hearts of Many this Festive Season & it was Worth Every Second

2Baba rocked it like a Legend at his #20YearsAKing Concert & We Loved Every Bit of It

#Bet9jaDettyDecember: Naira Marley made his ‘Nation’ Proud at the Just Concluded #MarlianFest 2019

Wizkid, Tekno, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde show Support at the Joyful Joy Foundation‘s 3rd Annual Laughfest Fundraiser

Black Diamonds Support Foundation (BDSF) extends Love to Indigent Children in Lagos, Anambra, Edo and Abuja

Union Bank Spreads Cheer this Festive Season to support & celebrate with the Nigerian Community

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising afro-jazz singer and songwriter, Nissi Ogulu, simply known as Nissi, had an intimate listening session at BLD by Play in Lagos on Friday.

The evening started with her mum, Bose Ogulu, giving an opening remark of how much Nissi has achieved over the years as a musician, mechanical engineer, car designer and artist/painter whose art exhibitions have been held all over the world. She also announced that Nissi’s 7-track EP titled “The Virus” is set to be released in two months.

Bose Ogulu opening the showcase

Tagged Nissi’s Showcase, the session saw the multi-disciplinary Birmingham-based artist, with the aid of the Nissi Nation band, performing a special selection of her old and newly released singles – “Pay Attention“, “Symbiosis“, “Trouble“, “Tornado“, and her very popular “Over Here” amongst others to the delight of everyone.

She took everyone on a journey of her self-discovery, her family’s influence on her kind of music, love, and her musings for the future.

Nissi Performing

Nissi performing “Symbiosis” with Ajebo Hustlers

Nissi was flanked by her family and friends, including her grandparents, Mr and Mrs Benson-Idonije, her parents, Bose and Samuel Ogulu, her sister Ronami Ogulu as well as her cousins, uncles, aunts, and well-wishers who kept cheering in admiration of her rare talent.

Nissi & Grandfather, Mr Benson Idonije

Celebrities, including her brother, Burna Boy, Charles Okpaleke, Naomi Campbell, Amaju Pinnick, Omawumi and Waje amongst others graced the event with their presence.

Nissi, Waje & Burna Boy

Nissi & Naomi Campbell

Nissi & Amaju Pinnick

An encore of “Trouble” was done by popular demand and guests were soon whisked to the dance floor by music reeled out by DJ Bally.

