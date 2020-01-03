Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Set to Perform at 2020 Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2020 is here, and this year, Seun Kuti and his band the Egypt 80 has been included in the lineup and will be performing for the first time at the music festival in Carlifornia.

The music festival takes over Indio for Weekend 1 April 10-12, followed by Weekend 2 April 17-19.

South African DJ Black Cofee is also included in the lineup, which has Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine and Frank Ocean as the big headliners for a star packed festival. Other big names on the lineup include 21 Savage, Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, City Girls, Big Sean, Charli XCX and a host of others.

Last year, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi gave memorable performances at the festival.