Yasss! BBA Star Geraldine Iheme’s Little Prince Arrived with BANG!

Big Brother Africa star Geraldine Iheme‘s little prince is here!

Geraldine and her husband, Otas Bazuaye have welcomed their second child together.

Before the baby was born, Geraldine shared some lovely maternity photos with her twin sister JacQui Iman.

The couple, who got married in May 2016, welcomed their first child in June 2017 and welcome their second child on the 31st of December, 2019.

The excited mother shared the first photo of her bundle of joy who should have been born on Christmas day but decided to arrive with a bang on the last day of 2019.

She wrote:

We thought you’d come on Christmas Day✨ but you took your time…. and arrived with a bang💛 on the last day of 2019!! 31/12/2019✨✨✨ The best gift!! 👑💛

Our Prince is here🙏🏾 !!! Thank You, Jesus! 🙌🏽.

Photo Credit: geraldine_iheme