Samuel Ajibola Announces his Engagement in the Sweetest Way

It appears we are in the season of weddings and proposals, because quite a number of our entertainers are either getting married or engaged.

The latest person to join the club is comic actor Samuel Ajibola who announced his proposal to his girlfriend Sandra on his Instagram, with their pre wedding photos.

The actor also penned sweet words to express how he feels and what the moment means to him. He wrote:

S O U L M A T E : I’ve always been big on the kind of Soul i would be spending the rest of my Life with as Forever is a Long time to be Miserable with the wrong person . At some point of my adolescence , It became a fervent prayer request when i figured i couldn’t find you myself . God answered , and it didn’t take long to confirm you as the woman of my Dreams , My Best friend & the very one that would complement me . I’m completely certain that i have made the Right choice with you because since we met I haven’t spent a day without thinking of you (which is very rare of me) , and i can’t wait to spend the rest of our Lives laughing and Playing like we do Everyday.

Photo Credit: @aristomixmultimedia