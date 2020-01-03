BN TV
Padita Agu Reveals how she Almost Repeated her Marriage Mistakes + her Narrow Escape | Watch
In continuation of her “Learning Life’s Ropes” vlog series, Padita Agu shares the story of how she almost repeated her previous marital mistakes and how she narrowly escaped.
She said:
On this episode, I narrate how I almost married someone similar to my ex and in a similar situation. I also shared lessons learned from that and how you can avoid repeating your passed mistakes because you are most likely going to repeat them.
Watch below: