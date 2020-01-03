History Comes Alive in Funmi Holder’s “Efunsetan Aniwura” | Watch the Trailer

Nollywood actress and producer Funmi Holder is set to release her first epic movie titled “Efunsetan Aniwura“.

Efunsetan Aniwura, who lived in the 1800s, was one of the most powerful and influential Yoruba women in Nigeria. She moved to Ibadan after her marriage to Ajani. This story details her trials, triumphs and eventual fall from grace.

The movie stars Shola Fosudo, Clarion Chukwura, Adewale Eleso, Funmi Holder, Jaye Kuti, Yemi Solade, Adunni Ade, Sola Fosudo, Binta Ayo Mogaji.

The movie is directed by Joshua Ojo and is set to hit the cinemas in January 31.

Watch the trailer below: