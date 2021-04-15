The Trailer for David Oyelowo’s Directorial Debut “The Water Man” is Here!

The first trailer for David Oyelowo‘s directorial debut “The Water Man,” in which he both stars and produces, have been released by RLJE Films.

In the film which was shot in 2019, Oyelowo plays Amos, father to Gunner, a young boy who embarks on a journey with a local misfit Jo to try and save his ill mother. As Gunner sets out to find the Water Man, who has been said to have the power to cheat death, Amos goes out in search of his son.

The family adventure thriller, written by Emma Needell and starring Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Maria Bello, and Alfred Molina, will be released in the United States on May 7 and internationally on Netflix later this year.

Talking about the film, David Oyelowo told PEOPLE: