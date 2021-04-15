The Trailer for David Oyelowo’s Directorial Debut “The Water Man” is Here!

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The first trailer for David Oyelowo‘s directorial debut “The Water Man,” in which he both stars and produces, have been released by RLJE Films.

In the film which was shot in 2019, Oyelowo plays Amos, father to Gunner, a young boy who embarks on a journey with a local misfit Jo to try and save his ill mother. As Gunner sets out to find the Water Man, who has been said to have the power to cheat death, Amos goes out in search of his son.

The family adventure thriller, written by Emma Needell and starring Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Maria Bello, and Alfred Molina, will be released in the United States on May 7 and internationally on Netflix later this year.

Talking about the film, David Oyelowo told PEOPLE:

It’s a story about love and the things we’re prepared to do for love. I was just so touched by the idea of a son wanting to do everything he can to save his mother. The film is also very akin to the kind of films I loved growing up, the kind of films Steven Spielberg made, or films like The Goonies and Gremlins and Stand By Me.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

