“15 Years of 25 Years” – Ali Baba & Mary Akpobome celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Comedian Ali Baba and his wife Mary are celebrating their wedding anniversary today and he took to Instagram to share throwback photos of him and his beautiful wife.

Sharing the photos from their wedding, he wrote:

15 years of 25 years… thats how @mary.akpobome reminded me of today.

Happy Anniversary to us.

Suuumall jollof, fried rice and swallow go dey later for my office.

See you after work. Like from 4pm…

Mary also took to her Instagram page to celebrate the milestone with a beautiful short note, “15 Years To The Glory Of God. Happy Anniversary To Us @alibabagcfr.”