Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Officially Called It Quits

After months of speculations, singer Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, have officially called off their engagement.

The former couple released a statement to TODAY saying, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

Jennifer, who has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Alex, who has daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella Rodriguez, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, both said they “wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them,” they continued, “the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Alex proposed to Jennifer in the Bahamas in March 2019 after two years of dating.