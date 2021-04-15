Connect with us

Miss Nigeria 2002 Sylvia Edem Emechete & Hubby Chris celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Miss Nigeria 2002 Sylvia Edem Emechete and her husband Chris, are celebrating 15 years of marriage today April 15th and to mark the special occasion, Sylvia took to her Instagram to pen a lovely message to her best friend.

Reflecting on the beautiful milestone, Sylvia says:

15 Wonderful Years With My Best Friend!

15years on…
The joy of being able to experience this Earth life with this man is an amazing blessing that I will never take for granted.

That our path crossed is no accident and whatever threads of fate binds us together, May it continue to bring us joy and happiness so that we can continue to transmit that joy to those who come into our space.
15th April 2006 – 15th April still counting…❤️❤️🥰🥰🌹🌹🙏🙏

#weddinganniversary#april15th#bae#bff

Damilola has over three years of experience as a content editor. Simi, Toolz, Nosa, David Oyelowo, and Folake Olowofoyeku are just a few of the people she has interviewed. You can contact her directly via Instagram (@datshortgirlcalleddami) or Twitter (@olatunji_dami).

