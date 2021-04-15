Connect with us

Tiwa Savage Gorgeously Covers Allure Magazine's Latest Issue

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage is one of the cover stars for the latest issue of Allure Magazine.

The Queen of Afrobeat is the cover star of Allure Magazine’s latest edition where she was photographed by Nigerian photographer Lakin Ogunbanwo.

We love her chic glam hair and in the editorial spread, Tiwa Savage is gorgeously styled in different looks from brands such as Alara, IAMISIGO, Nyosi and styled by KK Obi.

From getting makeup advice from Naomi Campbell to her journey of learning to love her dark skin and having a crush on Korean movie star Lee Min-ho, Tiwa opens up in the full cover story — in both English and Yoruba.

Here’s what the magazine has to say:

Her signature sound is delicate and feminine, organically interweaving English and Yoruba into deeply thoughtful rhythmic songs about love, money, politics, and the patriarchy. Tracks like “Koroba,” which interrogates the power play between rich men and young women (I no come this life to suffer / If I follow politician / You go hear am for paper / Them go call am prostitution / Who no like enjoyment?), or “49-99,” about the working class and corruption, have launched Savage into a stratosphere of artistry not often seen by her contemporaries. Producers like Blaq Jerzee, Pheelz, and London have created a sonic fusion in Savage’s music that blends classic Afrobeats instrumentals (saxophone, horn, drums) with modern synthesizer cords.

Read excerpts below:

On how she once tried to lighten her skin 

I actually did try to bleach my skin when I was about, I think, 14, 15. Even now, on my back I have patches… My mom, she was cleaning my room and saw the cream that I used to mix with lemons. She wasn’t even angry. It was more her disappointment. So I stopped, but I was always insecure about being dark.

On embracing her dark skin and not projecting perfection: 

I have a platform and I’m digging more into my responsibility for younger people. And I feel like there’s so much pressure now and it’s going to get even worse with social media and there needs to be a balance. There needs to be some people that are not too perfect. I know we want to look good. I don’t want to be out there looking jacked up, but I also want to look relatable.

On getting makeup advice from Naomi Campbell:

I met Naomi about three years ago and she told me one of the things that she gave up was wearing foundation and I was like, ‘How?’ Then I just decided I’m never going to use foundation… Just powder, blush, liner, and lips.

Read the full interview here.

