Peruzzi defines his Relationship with Chioma Rowland in his “Morning Rush” Interview

8 seconds ago

Peruzzi premiered his latest album “Rum & Boogie” on the “Morning Rush” with Osi and Ada. He also touched on a lot of things including Twitter wars, the 30BG gang, his love life and rumours about Chioma Rowland.

“Well, you know how like you’d be related, you’d be blood but not blood blood, and then you’ll just be like my cousin my,” Peruzzi says concerning rumours surrounding his relationship with Chioma.

He also revealed that his favourite song from the “Rum & Boogie” album is “Southy Love” featuring Fireboy DML.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

