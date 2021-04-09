Peruzzi Serves Up Highly Anticipated Album “Rum & Boogie” | Listen

Afrobeats superstar Peruzzi has finally released his highly anticipated second studio album “Rum & Boogie“.

The 20-track album includes previously released songs like “Southy Love” featuring Fireboy DML and his most recent release “Somebody Baby” featuring Davido.

Releasing the body of work, Peruzzi said,

From A Place Where We Had No Stars.

Always Knew We Was Born To Shine, We Had No Idea HOW or WHEN. But You See Brother, God Is The Greatest.

Already On My Second Album & I Swear It’s All Of Me; Craziest Shit I Ever Wrote. #RUMandBOOGIE 🧘🏾‍♂️

The album also features Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Phyno, Don Jazzy, Patoranking, Set Up and Boylexxie.

Speroachbeatz, Show Beat, Zaki Amujei, M Eff, Freshvdm, V Stix, Clemzy, Lussh, P Prime, and Rexxie take production credits for the album.

