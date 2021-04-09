Music New Music: Kida Kudz – Animalistic Published 1 hour ago on April 9, 2021 By BellaNaija.com Kida Kudz comes through with a new single titled “Animalistic“. Listen to the track below: Related Topics:AnimalisticKida Kudznew music Up Next New Music: BOJ – Emotions Don't Miss Peruzzi Serves Up Highly Anticipated Album “Rum & Boogie” | Listen BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Rexxie feat. Bella Shmurda – Back2Back New Music: DJ Enimoney feat. Olamide – Sugar Daddy New Music: BOJ – Emotions