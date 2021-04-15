Connect with us

Get your Behind the Scenes Pass to Biodun Stephen’s Forthcoming Film “Breaded Life”

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Follow the conversation with the actors and crew of Biodun Stephen‘s highly anticipated movie, “Breaded Life” set to hit cinemas on April 16.

The film written and directed by Biodun Stephen, tells the story of an irresponsible young man who wakes to find no one can recognize him except a local bread seller.

Breaded Life” stars Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, Tina Mba, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolanle Ninalowo, Amuda Eko, Mc Lively, Funny Bone, Jide Kosoko, Lizzy Jay, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Tomiwa Sage and Karen Spikes.

Catch the official trailer here.

Watch the video below:



