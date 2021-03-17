Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

BTS Shots + Meet the Cast of Biodun Stephen's Forthcoming Movie "Breaded Life" | You Can Also Watch the Teasers

BN TV

Wunmi Williams of Nakenohs Boulevard is the Latest Guest on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Cassandra wants Revenge! Catch Episode 2 of "Bad Gang"

BN TV

Keep Up with The Adanna & David Family in this New Vlog

BN TV Music

"These Songs are Fire" - Check Out Dimma Umeh's Current Afrobeats & Amapiano Playlist

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Fejiro Finally Opens Up about Lamar in the Season Finale of Diane Russet's web series “Ricordi”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Antics of 5 University Students in New Web Series "Bad Gang" | Catch the First Episode

BN TV Events Music

#Grammys2021: Watch Burna Boy perform a medley of “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, & “Ye” at the Grammys

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Story of Biola & Titi in "Sugar Chops" starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Garlic Butter Fried Rice is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix

BN TV

BTS Shots + Meet the Cast of Biodun Stephen’s Forthcoming Movie “Breaded Life” | You Can Also Watch the Teasers

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Shutterspeed Projects in conjunction with David Wade presents a new film, “Breaded Life” coming to cinemas across Nigeria on the 14th of April.

The movie is written and directed by Biodun Stephen who says to mark your calendar for this ‘sweet’ film.

The hilarious teaser follows the adventures of a haughty son from a wealthy home who learns life the tough way.

The movie stars Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, Tina Mba, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolanle Ninalowo, Amuda Eko, Mc Lively, Funny Bone, Jide Kosoko, Lizzy Jay, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Tomiwa Sage and Karen Spikes.

Meet the cast ad crew:

Timini Egbuson

Bimbo Ademoye

Tina Mba

Watch the teasers:

Go behind the scenes!

Photo Credit: @Biodunstephen, @breadedlifemovie

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

Unemployment in Nigeria is a Result of Multiple Sector Failures

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php