BTS Shots + Meet the Cast of Biodun Stephen’s Forthcoming Movie “Breaded Life” | You Can Also Watch the Teasers

Shutterspeed Projects in conjunction with David Wade presents a new film, “Breaded Life” coming to cinemas across Nigeria on the 14th of April.

The movie is written and directed by Biodun Stephen who says to mark your calendar for this ‘sweet’ film.

The hilarious teaser follows the adventures of a haughty son from a wealthy home who learns life the tough way.

The movie stars Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, Tina Mba, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolanle Ninalowo, Amuda Eko, Mc Lively, Funny Bone, Jide Kosoko, Lizzy Jay, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Tomiwa Sage and Karen Spikes.

Meet the cast ad crew:

Timini Egbuson

Bimbo Ademoye

Tina Mba

Watch the teasers:

Go behind the scenes!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo Credit: @Biodunstephen, @breadedlifemovie