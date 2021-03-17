Go Behind-the-Scenes of Kayode Kasum’s Coming Movie “Dwindle” Starring Jidekene Achufusi & Broda Shaggi

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

FilmOne Entertainment is set to hit your screens with another dose of magic titled “Dwindle

The movie is directed by Kayode Kasum and Dare E. Olaitan and produced by FilmOne Entertainment.

Funke Akindele-Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA), Gregory Ojefua, Broda Shaggi, Adedimeji Lateef, Taymesan, Uzor Arukwe, Timini Egbuson, Efa Iwara, Steve Chuks and others.

See the BTS shots below:

Photo Credit: @kayodekasum

