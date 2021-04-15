We Love Johnny Drille’s Live Version of “Bad Dancer” & “I Can Only Imagine” in #JohnnysBeachSessions

We totally love the sound of beautiful music, the ocean and great vibes🥰

That’s the serenading feeling Johnny Drille is giving us with his new series #JohnnysBeachSessions on YouTube.

In these videos, the sensational singer performs two of his tracks, “Bad Dancer” and “I Can Only Imagine“. He says,

The beach is one of my favorite places in the world, I find the atmosphere surreal and peaceful, I’m happy we created some beautiful music here. This will be in series that I will put out in the coming days and weeks.

Watch the performances:

Bad Dancer

I Can Only Imagine

Credits:

Featuring @p4_stringquartet @wilsonmuzic and @iamgodwynguitar.

Shot and directed by @folarinoludare

Engineered by Ekene​

Coloured by @leroyuwaifo.