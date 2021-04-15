“Squander” Remix, Cooking + Love – Falz Gets Candid on the Midday Show with Nadine & Toolz

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

To premiere the remix of his hit track “Squander” featuring Niniola, Kamo Mphela, Mpura and SayFar, Falz sits with Toolz and Nadine on the “Midday Show“. Falz opens up about his love life, the #EndSARS protests, making new music, album mode, his cooking show and mixing life as a successful artist with being married.

On how his cooking show began, the rapper says:

​Just by being as real as possible. As organic as possible. You know, how your odinary man finds his way around the kitchen. It wasn’t even intenional. It was just me one day actually cooking and just deciding to film it and I just sort of realized the feedback was crazy. And now I’m trying to package it into something a bit more solid, like an actual show. 

The actor also says his web series “Therapy” with Toke Makinwa, was inspired by “wanting to do something different… and also just looking at a scenario that is so very easily relatable.”

He also teased about his love life saying, “I’m talking to someone in that regard, but just waiting for her to give me feedback. Yeah, there’s one person that I’m trying to really settle down with right now. Just, we haven’t gone on a date yet.”

On a more serious note, the lawyer and activist adds that there’s no rush and that he wants to settle down at the right time.

Watch the conversation below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

