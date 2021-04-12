New Music: Falz feat. Niniola, Kamo Mphela, Mpura & SayFar – Squander (Remix)

Falz makes his introduction into South Africa with a remix of his hit single “Squander” featuring South Africa’s Amapiano sensations, Kamo Mphela, Mpura and SayFar alongside, Niniola.

Falz has established himself as one of Nigeria’s top entertainers through his incredible work as a singer, rapper and actor accompanied by his four award-winning solo albums. He is well decorated with various awards and accolades, some of which include BET Award (2016 Best New International Act), Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (2016 Best Actor in a Comedy), The Headies (2019 Best Rap Single), Headies 2019 (Album of the Year), The Headies 2021 (Best Rap Single).

Speaking on the remix, Falz described how elated he was to work with South African artists.

“I love South Africa, I love the Culture and the food. I am really excited about this remix with Kamo Mphela, Mpura & SayFar because it’s a great blend of South African & Nigerian music. Like the first song with Niniola, this is sure to keep you on your feet. Kamo Mphela & Mpura were the best people to complement the song giving it that full amapiano sound because of their distinct voices.”

As for Amapiano hitmaker, Kamo Mphela, her rise to the top in South Africa has been unmissable and is sure to add her infectious energy to “Squander”. Her passion for dance motivated her choreographed moves, shaking the industry and trailblazing her career, coupled with her timeless collaborations with the likes of Busiswa and DJ Maphorisa. Her credentials for hit songs are evident having contributed to several smash hits over the last two years, including “Sandton” and “Amanikiniki.”

Produced by Nigerian hitmaker Willis and South African rising star dance artist and producer, SayFar, “Squander” (remix) is an infectious song that would keep you dancing.

Listen to the new track below:

Download