Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Breaded Life" is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the Trailer on BN TV

BN TV Sweet Spot

Claire is Sharing her Labor & Delivery Story in New Vlog | WATCH

BN TV Comedy

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Nasboi's "Akpan" Series featuring BamBam & Teddy A

BN TV

Eme Akenzua discusses "God's Heart For Adoption" in this Episode of Koko Kalango's "Colours of Life"

BN TV Music

It's Here! Meet the First Four Talents of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

BN TV

Here's Another Dose of Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington as they Share their Journey to Having Baby Zaiah

BN TV Music

ICYMI: Catch the First Two Episodes of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

BN TV Music

Find Out What's Next for Mavin Records in the 2nd Part of Don Jazzy's "BlackBox Interview"

BN TV Nollywood

ICYMI: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

BN TV

Watch the New Episode of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV

“Breaded Life” is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the Trailer on BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The official trailer for the upcoming comedy film “Breaded Life,” which will be released in Cinemas on April 16, has now premiered.

The film written and directed by Biodun Stephen, tells the story of an irresponsible young man who wakes to find no one can recognize him except a local bread seller.

The movie stars Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, Tina Mba, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolanle Ninalowo, Amuda Eko, Mc Lively, Funny Bone, Jide Kosoko, Lizzy Jay, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Tomiwa Sage and Karen Spikes.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen

Titi Oliyide: How to Get Your Kids Interested in STEM

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Of Hope, Happy Endings & Life’s Uncertainties
Advertisement
css.php