“Breaded Life” is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the Trailer on BN TV

The official trailer for the upcoming comedy film “Breaded Life,” which will be released in Cinemas on April 16, has now premiered.

The film written and directed by Biodun Stephen, tells the story of an irresponsible young man who wakes to find no one can recognize him except a local bread seller.

The movie stars Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, Tina Mba, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolanle Ninalowo, Amuda Eko, Mc Lively, Funny Bone, Jide Kosoko, Lizzy Jay, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Tomiwa Sage and Karen Spikes.

Watch the trailer below: