Connect with us

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

We Love How Michaela Onyenwere's Grandma Stole the Show During the WNBA Draft

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Your Front Seat View of Mr. P's "Prodigal" Virtual Concert featuring Wande Coal

BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi is discussing Single Parenting in Episode 11 of "Baby Talk Show" Season 2

BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara's Beginner Friendly Sleek Bun on Natural 4c Hair Tutorial

Beauty BN TV

How Dimma Umeh Keeps Her Skin Clear & Glowing

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Heaven Baby", "For Maria Ebun Pataki" & "The New Normal" selected to Show at 2021 Nollywood Week Film Festival

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Loyiso Gola​ takes us through the lingo of stand-up comedy

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Here’s Your First Look at Netflix’s South African Thriller about Global Child Sex Trafficking: "I Am All Girls"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

See if FJ will Finally get His 5 Stars on this Hilarious Episode of "Ratings​"

BN TV

Keep Up with the Ladies in Episode 8 of The Naked Convos' Audio Web Series “Aso Ebi”

BN TV

We Love How Michaela Onyenwere’s Grandma Stole the Show During the WNBA Draft

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The New York Liberty selected Former UCLA star, Michaela Onyenwere as one of the top picks in the WNBA draft. The moment was incredibly important to her many family and friends who gathered to celebrate her.

Michaela became the fifth UCLA player to be drafted in the last four years, and the night certainly deserved such a joyful celebration for the Onyenwere fans. When her name was called, the entire family jumped off the sofa and shot confetti poppers. Edith, Onyenwere’s mum, showed off her sparkly jacket with an elegant turn on the ESPN broadcast before being outshined by her own mother.

Michaela’s maternal grandmother made it more memorable when she broke out a celebratory dance. Standing up in her stunning yellow wrapper and gele, Onyenwere’s grandmother says, “I’m grandma!” and then joyfully dances.

See the sweet moment below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Kristina Marshall: Top 10 Home Design Trends of 2021

#BNCreativesCorner: Nana Frimpong Oduro’s Art Explores the Many Parts of Our Split Personalities

People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Slay On with Custom-Made Dresses from Omaji Designs

BN Prose: The Death That Parts Our Ways by Uzezi Agboge
Advertisement
css.php