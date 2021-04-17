We Love How Michaela Onyenwere’s Grandma Stole the Show During the WNBA Draft

The New York Liberty selected Former UCLA star, Michaela Onyenwere as one of the top picks in the WNBA draft. The moment was incredibly important to her many family and friends who gathered to celebrate her.

Michaela became the fifth UCLA player to be drafted in the last four years, and the night certainly deserved such a joyful celebration for the Onyenwere fans. When her name was called, the entire family jumped off the sofa and shot confetti poppers. Edith, Onyenwere’s mum, showed off her sparkly jacket with an elegant turn on the ESPN broadcast before being outshined by her own mother.

Michaela’s maternal grandmother made it more memorable when she broke out a celebratory dance. Standing up in her stunning yellow wrapper and gele, Onyenwere’s grandmother says, “I’m grandma!” and then joyfully dances.

