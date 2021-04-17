Connect with us

Here’s Your First Look at Netflix’s South African Thriller about Global Child Sex Trafficking: "I Am All Girls"

Your Front Seat View of Mr. P's "Prodigal" Virtual Concert featuring Wande Coal

Wathoni Anyansi is discussing Single Parenting in Episode 11 of "Baby Talk Show" Season 2

Dodos Uvieghara's Beginner Friendly Sleek Bun on Natural 4c Hair Tutorial

How Dimma Umeh Keeps Her Skin Clear & Glowing

"Heaven Baby", "For Maria Ebun Pataki" & "The New Normal" selected to Show at 2021 Nollywood Week Film Festival

Loyiso Gola​ takes us through the lingo of stand-up comedy

We Love How Michaela Onyenwere's Grandma Stole the Show During the WNBA Draft

See if FJ will Finally get His 5 Stars on this Hilarious Episode of "Ratings​"

Keep Up with the Ladies in Episode 8 of The Naked Convos' Audio Web Series “Aso Ebi”

I Am All Girls“, a Nthibah Pictures production, directed by Donovan Marsh is set against the dying days of Apartheid, centring around a notorious human trafficking ring that involved, amongst others, powerful politicians.

The chilling story follows a special crimes investigator, Jodie Snyman (Erica Wessels) and a troubled cop, Ntombizonke (Hlubi Mboya). The two form an unlikely bond as they race against the clock to ensure justice prevails. Rounding out the powerful cast is Mothusi Magano, Masasa Mbangeni, Brandon Daniels and Donovan Lotz.

Director, Donovan Marsh adds, “I am All Girls demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to telling meaningful African stories and reach audiences across the globe on important issues while supporting groundbreaking local entertainment.”

Simon Swart, the producer of “I Am All Girls”, spoke on Nthibah Pictures’ work with Netflix, “This distribution partnership with Netflix is kismet, as they share our goal of bringing unique diverse African voices to global audiences. Swart added that “Donovan and the creative team crafted something deeply moving and atmospheric, with a strong social message that will gain greater awareness and social impact through Netflix.”

Watch the trailer below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

