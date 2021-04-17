Here’s Your First Look at Netflix’s South African Thriller about Global Child Sex Trafficking: “I Am All Girls”

“I Am All Girls“, a Nthibah Pictures production, directed by Donovan Marsh is set against the dying days of Apartheid, centring around a notorious human trafficking ring that involved, amongst others, powerful politicians.

The chilling story follows a special crimes investigator, Jodie Snyman (Erica Wessels) and a troubled cop, Ntombizonke (Hlubi Mboya). The two form an unlikely bond as they race against the clock to ensure justice prevails. Rounding out the powerful cast is Mothusi Magano, Masasa Mbangeni, Brandon Daniels and Donovan Lotz.

Director, Donovan Marsh adds, “I am All Girls demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to telling meaningful African stories and reach audiences across the globe on important issues while supporting groundbreaking local entertainment.”

Simon Swart, the producer of “I Am All Girls”, spoke on Nthibah Pictures’ work with Netflix, “This distribution partnership with Netflix is kismet, as they share our goal of bringing unique diverse African voices to global audiences. Swart added that “Donovan and the creative team crafted something deeply moving and atmospheric, with a strong social message that will gain greater awareness and social impact through Netflix.”

Watch the trailer below: