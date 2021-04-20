BN TV
Accelerate TV drops Trailer for Coming Film “The Olive” starring Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva & Mawuli Gavor
Accelerate TV presents the trailer for “The Olive,” written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, starring Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, and others.
The film which is set to premiere on May 7, 2021, was directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.
Meet some of the cast:
Joke Silva as Madame Elaine
Ibrahim Suleiman as Ayano
Theresa Edem as Ehi
Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor as Crooked Face
Angelica as Derby Frankson
Watch the trailer below: