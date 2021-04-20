Accelerate TV drops Trailer for Coming Film “The Olive” starring Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva & Mawuli Gavor

Accelerate TV presents the trailer for “The Olive,” written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, starring Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, and others.

The film which is set to premiere on May 7, 2021, was directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Meet some of the cast:

Joke Silva as Madame Elaine



Ibrahim Suleiman as Ayano



Theresa Edem as Ehi



Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor as Crooked Face



Angelica as Derby Frankson

Watch the trailer below: