This Documentary “Forces Beyond Our Control” captures Nigeria’s Political Upheavals through the Lens of the #EndSARS Protest

Published

4 hours ago

 on

 

The year 2020 was enormously challenging both abroad and at home. In October 2020, in what should have been a celebration time for a country on its 60th anniversary of independence, a protest movement swept the country and left the landscape forever changed.

This documentary titled “Forces Beyond Our Control“, is dedicated to all those who lost their lives during the protests and to the youth of Nigeria who stood in unity despite the odds, that their voice might be heard.

“Forces Beyond Our Control” encapsulates the political upheavals in Nigeria as seen through the lens of the Endsars protest and its aftermath.

Watch the documentary below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

