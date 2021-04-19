YouTube stars Amber & Ruby Oyinsan mark their 8th Birthday with the Cutest Photo Shoot!

Amber and Ruby Oyinsan, YouTube stars and authors turned 8 on April 15, 2021, and they celebrated with a glam photoshoot.

Oscar and Titi Oyinsan‘s twin daughters had a glam photoshoot with renowned child photographer M12 Photography.

The theme of the shoot was “Amber and Ruby- All Grown Up.” The shoot showcases how much these articulate and outspoken twins have matured and how much more they have to share on their new YouTube channel “AmberAndRuby Oyinsan.”

The channel started following a long string of cute videos on their Instagram handle @amberandrubyoyinsan which quickly became the go-to handle for parents to appreciate the parenting efforts of Oscar and Titi Oyinsan. They’ve started a book series called “Adventures of Amber and Ruby,” which has been curated by critically renowned author and illustrator Temi and Francis Adeshina of the “Bantu the Bully” children’s book series.

The first title of the series is called “Ice cream Adventure” and you can find more details on how to order via their Instagram page.

Amber enjoys soccer, listens to contemporary music, and has won several coding contests as she creates Roblox video games as a hobby. Ruby is very talented with paint, other arts and crafts, scientific experiments, and has a very keen eye for fashion styling.

Many Nigerian parents who are fans of the twins are said to have shown their own children the various things Amber and Ruby get up to on their Instagram page and YouTube channel over the years. Subscribe to their YouTube channel AmberAndRubyOyinsan to see them taking the world by storm.

The glam styling choices came from Ankara children’s clothing designer @tilda_designs and @Uk.home

Hairstyling by Momager: Titithedynamite.

Balloons courtesy: @luxeBallons.ng.