Sarkodie Set to Drop New Album “No Pressure”

Sarkodie has announced the forthcoming release of his 7th studio album titled “No Pressure.”

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper, took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 19 2021 to share the details for the coming project. He shared a 55-second video clip of the details and cover artwork for “No Pressure.” He thanked his record label, Sark Nation for their patience while he worked on the project.

He wrote: