Music
Sarkodie Set to Drop New Album “No Pressure”
Sarkodie has announced the forthcoming release of his 7th studio album titled “No Pressure.”
The award-winning Ghanaian rapper, took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 19 2021 to share the details for the coming project. He shared a 55-second video clip of the details and cover artwork for “No Pressure.” He thanked his record label, Sark Nation for their patience while he worked on the project.
He wrote:
SarkCess music x @ceekvr presents my new Album “No Pressure” OUT 09 – 07 – 21 … Executive Producers: Michael Owusu Addo x KJ Spio @jaykjs . Cinematography and editing: Sam Mironko @mironkoproductions . Thanks for your patience SarkNation 😊🙏🏾 #NoPressure