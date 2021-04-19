Sarkodie Set to Drop New Album “No Pressure”

Connect with us

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Sarkodie has announced the forthcoming release of his 7th studio album titled “No Pressure.”

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper, took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 19 2021 to share the details for the coming project. He shared a 55-second video clip of the details and cover artwork for “No Pressure.” He thanked his record label, Sark Nation for their patience while he worked on the project.

He wrote:

SarkCess music x @ceekvr presents my new Album “No Pressure” OUT 09 – 07 – 21 … Executive Producers: Michael Owusu Addo x KJ Spio @jaykjs . Cinematography and editing: Sam Mironko @mironkoproductions . Thanks for your patience SarkNation 😊🙏🏾 #NoPressure

