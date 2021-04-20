Connect with us

Inside Khloé Kardashian's Pastel-Themed 3rd Birthday Party for Her Daughter True

Queen Zaynab-Otiti Obanor is as Graceful as Ever!

Tear Rubber Part 2! Check out JJC Skillz's Latest Acquisition

Lamboginny is Bringing Hope & Positive Energy to Prison Inmates with Music | Read Our Exclusive Interview

Sarkodie Set to Drop New Album “No Pressure”

YouTube stars Amber & Ruby Oyinsan mark their 8th Birthday with the Cutest Photo Shoot!

6 Birthday Photos Of Deyemi Okanlawon Looking His Absolute Best

#BNWeekInReview: The Top Stories You Shouldn't Miss on BellaNaija This Week

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Live Stream of Prince Philip’s Funeral Service

Toke Makinwa is on The New York Finance's List of “Top Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2021”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True marked her third birthday recently and we love every bit of the pastel themed party the reality star threw to celebrate her baby girl with family and close friends.

Present to party with True were her cousins, aunties (Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Khadijah and Malika) and her grandma Kris Jenner.

Khloé shared photos from the cute little party with oh-so-adorable decorations and captioning them, she wrote:

The more you celebrate your life, the more there is to celebrate! 💜

I absolutely love to throw parties! I adore being a hostess no matter how big or small the occasion is. Collecting these memories make my heart happy.

My baby girl turned three!!! Even though the guest list was small, the decor is always outrageously special thanks to my sweet and talented friend @mindyweiss and the lovely @andrew_mindyweiss

I wanted to send a huge thank you to everyone who was involved in True’s perfect birthday party!! It was a pastel dream 🤍

Decor & Food

Family & Friends

