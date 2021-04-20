Inside Khloé Kardashian’s Pastel-Themed 3rd Birthday Party for Her Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True marked her third birthday recently and we love every bit of the pastel themed party the reality star threw to celebrate her baby girl with family and close friends.

Present to party with True were her cousins, aunties (Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Khadijah and Malika) and her grandma Kris Jenner.

Khloé shared photos from the cute little party with oh-so-adorable decorations and captioning them, she wrote:

The more you celebrate your life, the more there is to celebrate! 💜 I absolutely love to throw parties! I adore being a hostess no matter how big or small the occasion is. Collecting these memories make my heart happy. My baby girl turned three!!! Even though the guest list was small, the decor is always outrageously special thanks to my sweet and talented friend @mindyweiss and the lovely @andrew_mindyweiss I wanted to send a huge thank you to everyone who was involved in True’s perfect birthday party!! It was a pastel dream 🤍

Decor & Food

Family & Friends