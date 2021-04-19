Connect with us

Prettyboy D-O Brings the Heat with a Fiery Performance of His "Wildfire" EP on ColorsxStudios

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian artist Prettyboy D-O brings the heat with a fiery performance lifted from his “Wildfire” project on ColorsxStudios.

The 8-track project released in 2020, features singles, “Dey Go Hear Wehh”, “Same Energy” and “Odeshi”. The EP features Olamide, Wani, Tim Lyre and Solana, while production duties were handled by Higo, Adey, DaRe, Princeboom and Telz.

“Wildfire” is D-O’s follow-up to his acclaimed debut full length, “Everything Pretty“.

Watch his performance below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

