BNScoop: Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu & Bolanle Olukanni Served BFF Goals on Their ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

Yay! We won’t be getting any more destination photoshops from Bolanle Olukanni or Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu because they “finally got to be somewhere other than Lagos!”

The actress and TV host went on a refreshing vacation for a couple of days, and they haven’t failed to give us the scoop. Every single detail! From the airport to the delightful meals, beach experiences and their many inspiring adventures.

This trip reminded Zainab of her genuine relationship with Bolanle and she had a few words for people who say “bizarre things” about their friendship.

“I bet they don’t really like each other” “Fake friendship goals” “Why don’t they show when they fight?” 😂 These are just some of the bizarre things people say about our friendship and business relationship. Apparently, we’re a Nigerian anomaly 🤷🏽‍♀️ We annoy the heck out of each other, don’t really fight but disagree a bit and we probably laugh a lot more than anything else. Genuine relationships exist, you’ve just got to throw caution to the wind.

The girls first visited Turkey for some real fun including the famous hot air balloon ride.

Summarizing her Turkey experience in a post, Zainab wrote, “The pictures do not do @tarucave justice. From the stone walls to the view, it’s pure bliss. This small town has less than 25,000 people living in it. Quiet, serene and warm. Just how I like it!”

After creating some good memories in Turkey, the girls had to leave for the Maldives to enjoy the rest of their vacation. And again, they took us along with tempting photos and videos.

Upon their arrival at the Maldives, an enthusiastic Bolanle shared:

After months of planning, we made it to the Maldives and it’s beyond what I could have dreamt. I am so so so so so so sooooooooooooo happy. Wow. I can’t believe it. This is my home for the next couple of days. 🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴 We have chosen the best resort in the Maldives and I am crying tears of joy at how beautiful it is. Guys, please forgive me in advance because I’m in Paradise on earth ❤️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.

From their bikini wears and morning robes to Ankara prints, beach, lunch, dinner wears, and all-around gorgeous outfits, Zainab and Bolanle made sure to slay every look throughout this vacation.

It was such an engaging trip, they got Adesua Etomi-Wellington to reveal: “I love it so much😍😍😍. I’m inspired. I have decided to go on a trip with my girls in Sept. I need a break😭”

Asides from catching fun and exploring the many adventures, the girls spent some time getting in touch with their mind, body and soul through all the beauty that their trip had to offer. “This is more than just vacation, it’s a new beginning, ❤️” Zainab said.

As their trip came to an end, Bolanle hoped to “take back all the things I have learnt about myself from this trip. I want to continue the spirit of adventure and engage in a heart of openness. I didn’t realize how closed up I had become.”

“Being here has really reminded me of the essence of humanity – relationships and connections. Life in Lagos is fast – it can be full of rage and anger… somehow I gotta find the pockets of humanity in it. At the end of the day, it’s home – home has to be where the heart is, 💚💚💚” she added. “Coming back as Moana 😭😭 . The last sunset and it’s all the feels.”

Enjoy the scoop! Don’t forget to swipe for more.

Off to Turkey

Breakfast Time! Tea or Coffee?

The Hot Air Balloon Ride

Sweetness😍

Bye Turkey 👋Hello Maldives!

Good Morning from the Deck

The Garden Lunch

Cocktails

Beach Time! Swim & Surf

More Sweetness!

Dinner

Goodbye Maldives✌

Photo Credit: @bolanle, @zainabbalogun