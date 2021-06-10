Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Tyler Perry says Madea is Coming Out Of Retirement for a New Netflix Movie

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

"My Village People" premiered in Lagos with Bovi, Sophie Alakija, Rachel Oniga looking 🔥

BN TV Movies & TV

Keep Up with Wonder & her Pursuit for Fame in Episode 4 of Red TV's Web Series "Public Figure"

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for Netflix Original Series "JIVA!" is Here | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's the Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's Movie "Tenants of The House"

BN TV Movies & TV

Barack & Michelle Obama to Teach Civics through New Musical Show "We The People" | See Trailer

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Registration for the Durban FilmMart 2021 - Disrupt! The Shape of Stories to Come - is Now Open

Features Inspired Movies & TV

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie "Dangal"

Movies & TV Scoop

Weruche Opia, Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu Looked Stunning at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

Movies & TV Scoop

Rakie Ayola wins Best Supporting Actress at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards | See Winners List

Movies & TV

Tyler Perry says Madea is Coming Out Of Retirement for a New Netflix Movie

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tyler Perry

Madea appears to be far from through with the big screen. Tyler Perry says that eccentric grandma would make a comeback in a Netflix film titled “A Madea Homecoming.”

Madea made her stage debut in the play “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” in 1999. Madea has appeared in theatrical performances, television series, films, and a book since then. Tyler Perry announced in 2018 that he was considering retiring Madea, telling Bevy Smith in an interview that it was “time for me to kill that old bi–h, I’m tired, man! I’m tired”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

Tyler Perry slid in and out of Madea’s voice in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “Hey, guess what’s happening?” he said. “Madea’s coming to Netflix.”

He went on to explain why he decided to bring back the character who had previously been retired. “We need to laugh, man, too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she’s coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can’t wait,” he said.

Tyler Perry‘s 12th film starring Madea, which will be written and directed by him and shot in his Atlanta studio, is set to debut on Netflix in 2022.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

This is How the Twitter Suspension is Affecting Nigeria’s Economy

Ivie Omoregie: The Personal Items Importation Penalty

Mfonobong Inyang: Simple Safety Strategies Schools Need to Adopt

Jessica Ireju: Life Lessons I have Learned in my Twenties So Far

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie “Dangal”
Advertisement
css.php